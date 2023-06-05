Tue 9 AM | Looking back on the Modoc War from 150 years later

It was a grim sequence of events, and it changed our part of the west, forever. The Modoc War of 1872-73 featured a series of battles that led to capture and executions for Modoc tribal leaders and the removal of the Modoc people from the Klamath Basin.

The war and the aftermath are being remembered through a series of events on the 150th anniversary, with involvement of the Klamath Tribes, National Park Service, and the Klamath County Museum. Museum Curator Matt Voelkel and a representative from the tribes join us for an overview of the anniversary events and a gathering at the museum set for Thursday (June 8th).