The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Looking back on the Modoc War from 150 years later

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

It was a grim sequence of events, and it changed our part of the west, forever. The Modoc War of 1872-73 featured a series of battles that led to capture and executions for Modoc tribal leaders and the removal of the Modoc people from the Klamath Basin.

The war and the aftermath are being remembered through a series of events on the 150th anniversary, with involvement of the Klamath Tribes, National Park Service, and the Klamath County Museum. Museum Curator Matt Voelkel and a representative from the tribes join us for an overview of the anniversary events and a gathering at the museum set for Thursday (June 8th).

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
