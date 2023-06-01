Fri 9:40 | Us As We Are

The city of Ashland recently set up a public camping area in order to curtail camping on other public property in town. Homeless people had been camping on a series of public sites to demonstrate displeasure with anti-camping ordinances.

Keegan Van Hook of Southern Oregon PBS spent time getting to know the campers for the latest edition of Us As We Are, which debuts in video on SOPBS on Saturday (June 3rd) and on the JX in audio here. And as with all editions of UAWA, there's an additional feature: a visit to the recent antique show at the Medford armory.