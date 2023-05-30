© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | The real 'Forest Moon of Endor' celebrates its time on the silver screen

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

If you didn't live in the region when "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" premiered, you might have thought the Forest Moon of Endor was an exotic place. If you DID live here, you realized: yeah, it's the redwoods.

The movie is 40 years old this year, and the occasion has not gone unnoticed in the real place that gave us the make-believe Ewoks. Del Norte and Humboldt Counties will celebrate the Forest Moon Festival this weekend (June 2-3), with film screenings and other activities.

We grab one of the people involved with the festival for details on the festivities. We are assured no Ewoks (or storm troopers) will be harmed.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
