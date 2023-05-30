Wed 9:40 | The real 'Forest Moon of Endor' celebrates its time on the silver screen

If you didn't live in the region when "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" premiered, you might have thought the Forest Moon of Endor was an exotic place. If you DID live here, you realized: yeah, it's the redwoods.

The movie is 40 years old this year, and the occasion has not gone unnoticed in the real place that gave us the make-believe Ewoks. Del Norte and Humboldt Counties will celebrate the Forest Moon Festival this weekend (June 2-3), with film screenings and other activities.

We grab one of the people involved with the festival for details on the festivities. We are assured no Ewoks (or storm troopers) will be harmed.

