Fri 9 AM | More thoughts on gun violence in a new edition of Fresh Eyes

More thoughts on gun violence in a new edition of Fresh Eyes
The first anniversary of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas came in the middle of this week. It was not the last school shooting, not by a long shot.
All of society has grown used to such events, but people still in school--and their parents and teachers--have to live with the possibility that it could happen here. The Truth to Power Club at Ashland High School explores the issue further in a fresh installment of our Fresh Eyes podcast.