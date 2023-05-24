Thu 9:40 | May is the month to celebrate the long presence of Jews in America
Jewish Americans celebrated 350 years of history on the continent in May of 2004. In the years since, the month of May has been designated Jewish American Heritage Month, a time to observe and celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of American Jews.
AJC, the American Jewish Committee, is heavily involved in the commemorations, including through its Pacific Northwest office in Seattle. Regional Director Regina Friedland talks to the JX about key events for the month and the region.