History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | May is the month to celebrate the long presence of Jews in America

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Jewish Americans celebrated 350 years of history on the continent in May of 2004. In the years since, the month of May has been designated Jewish American Heritage Month, a time to observe and celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of American Jews.

AJC, the American Jewish Committee, is heavily involved in the commemorations, including through its Pacific Northwest office in Seattle. Regional Director Regina Friedland talks to the JX about key events for the month and the region.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
