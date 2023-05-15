© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | An artist's dream? BLM offers residency at Rogue River Ranch

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT
Rogue River Ranch.png
Kyle Sullivan
/
BLM

An artist who gets inspiration from natural beauty could find much to be inspired by, at the Rogue River Ranch. The historic ranch, deep in the Wild and Scenic section of the Rogue, takes a long time just to reach.

And it will be a temporary home for lucky artists for part of the summer, as the Bureau of Land Management establishes an artist-in-residence program. Applications are open now for the residency, to be served in one- or two-week increments.

Tony Saunders is BLM's coordinator for the AiR program and our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
