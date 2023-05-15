Tue 9:40 | An artist's dream? BLM offers residency at Rogue River Ranch

An artist who gets inspiration from natural beauty could find much to be inspired by, at the Rogue River Ranch. The historic ranch, deep in the Wild and Scenic section of the Rogue, takes a long time just to reach.

And it will be a temporary home for lucky artists for part of the summer, as the Bureau of Land Management establishes an artist-in-residence program. Applications are open now for the residency, to be served in one- or two-week increments.

Tony Saunders is BLM's coordinator for the AiR program and our guest.