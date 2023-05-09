Ashland World Music Festival and more, in the latest Rogue Sounds
The warming of the season corresponds with a warming up of activity on the music scene. Music venues across the region are getting busy preparing for coming acts.
Josh Gross, music maker and music critic, puts together a collection of acts for the weeks ahead, in our monthly Rogue Sounds segment.
Josh visits once again to let you hear the music in advance, as we explore the Rogue Sounds master list for May.
And here it is:
- Haley Heynderickx at Fry Family Farm, Medford, May 12
- Escape from the Zoo at Johnny B's in Medford, May 22
- The Suitcase Junket at Jefferson Center for the Arts in Mount Shasta, May 24
- Nekromantix at The Dip in Redding, May 24
- Ashland World Music Festival (Jake Blount featured), May 26-29