© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Ashland World Music Festival and more, in the latest Rogue Sounds

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 8, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
rogue-sounds-episode.png

The warming of the season corresponds with a warming up of activity on the music scene. Music venues across the region are getting busy preparing for coming acts.

Josh Gross, music maker and music critic, puts together a collection of acts for the weeks ahead, in our monthly Rogue Sounds segment.

Josh visits once again to let you hear the music in advance, as we explore the Rogue Sounds master list for May.

And here it is:

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Rogue SoundsAppfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team