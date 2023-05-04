© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

An Ashland murder trial and an election featuring controversial ballots

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The suspect in an Ashland murder went on trial this week and an upcoming election features some controversial ballots. Those are just two of the stories making news in the region on a busy week.

The JPR reporting staff kept eyes and ears on the events, and they gather for another session of The Debrief to unpack further info on the stories of the week and their coverage. KLCC reporter Karen Richards joins JPR News Director Erik Neumann and reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia.

The Jefferson Exchange Rogue Valley News
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
