jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Beyond shelters: Oregon Legislature considers community resilience hubs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
resiliency hubs hb 2990 2023 leg session

Most governments have disaster plans of some kind, including designating places where people can take shelter in an emergency. But situations that require shelter or some other kind of refuge come in different varieties.

The Oregon Legislature is considering House Bill 2990 to expand the scope and scale of such refuges. HB 2990 would fund the creation of community-designed and operated centers known as community resilience hubs. Uses could range from sudden, sharp emergencies to lingering periods of wildfire smoke in the air.

Oregon Rep. Pam Marsh of Ashland is a sponsor of the bill and Oregon Just Transition Alliance is a supporter. Rep. Marsh and OJTA Executive Director Joel Iboa talk about the vision and the potential path ahead.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
