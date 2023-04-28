© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Washington Post columnist laughs at American history (kind of)

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
alexandra petri us history

Maybe being the daughter of a former member of Congress helped Alexandra Petri develop a sense of humor. She uses it to great effect in her regular columns in the Washington Post, and gets a much bigger field to play on (the whole United States) in her take on the country's past.

It's a big country, so it's a big book: Alexandra Petri's US History: Important American Documents (I Made Up). From the founding fathers arguing about a narrative arc for the Federalist Papers to Dick Nixon's un-deleted expletives, there's plenty to enjoy. That includes some documents NOT made up by the author, but which definitely add to the weirdness. Alexandra stops by to talk about her take on our history.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team