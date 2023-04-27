© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Want fries with that? Underground History explores potato innovation in Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Archaeology is frequently about digging, looking for artifacts from the past. In the latest edition of Underground History we go into the dirt in search of softer wares...namely, potatoes.

America's favorite tuber has a long history in our region including the 1950s invention of the tater tot in Oregon. Chelsea Rose from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology visits with culinary historian Heather Arndt on the new wrinkles on the innovations of the potato.

