Thu 9:25 | SBA offers Mill fire disaster assistance, in and well beyond Weed

What had been a relatively quiet 2022 fire season got a noisy coda with the Mill fire in Weed in September. The fire destroyed much of Lincoln Heights, historically a majority-Black part of the city.

The federal Small Business Administration recently set up to channel disaster assistance to residents and business, and in several counties surrounding Weed, on both sides of the state line. But there's a short application window closing on June 5th. Louise Porter, a Public Information Officer with SBA, takes some time to describe available programs and application procedures.