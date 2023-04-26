© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | SBA offers Mill fire disaster assistance, in and well beyond Weed

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
Small Business Admin Mill Fire

What had been a relatively quiet 2022 fire season got a noisy coda with the Mill fire in Weed in September. The fire destroyed much of Lincoln Heights, historically a majority-Black part of the city.

The federal Small Business Administration recently set up to channel disaster assistance to residents and business, and in several counties surrounding Weed, on both sides of the state line. But there's a short application window closing on June 5th. Louise Porter, a Public Information Officer with SBA, takes some time to describe available programs and application procedures.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team