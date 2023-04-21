Mon 9 AM | Lane County high school sophomore makes the case for voting at 16

Oregon already puts everyone who gets a driver's license on the voter rolls, but conditionally... the voter registration is not official until the person turns 18 years old. People drive starting at age 16, and some of them want to cast ballots at that age, too.

Devon Lawson-McCourt in Lane County is one of them. They propose a statewide vote to lower the voting age to 16 for most elections.

The bill in the legislature is House Joint Resolution 20, and it is supported by groups like Next Up Oregon. Devon Lawson-McCourt visits to talk about their political activism, and their desire to channel it onto a ballot before reaching age 18.