© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Lane County high school sophomore makes the case for voting at 16

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Devon Lawson-McCourt vote age 16

Oregon already puts everyone who gets a driver's license on the voter rolls, but conditionally... the voter registration is not official until the person turns 18 years old. People drive starting at age 16, and some of them want to cast ballots at that age, too.

Devon Lawson-McCourt in Lane County is one of them. They propose a statewide vote to lower the voting age to 16 for most elections.

The bill in the legislature is House Joint Resolution 20, and it is supported by groups like Next Up Oregon. Devon Lawson-McCourt visits to talk about their political activism, and their desire to channel it onto a ballot before reaching age 18.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team