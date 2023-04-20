© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9:25 | Savor visits with Itty Bitty Acres Farm just as growing season gets started

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
savor-episode.png

The name indicates smallness, but the reality is bigger, in dimensions and in flavor.

Itty Bitty Acres Farm near Central Point doesn't have a lot of room to work with, but its operators have a big-time dedication to growing healthy and nutritious vegetables and more.

Our food expert, Will Smith, explores IBAF in this month's edition of Savor.

Erica and Ryan Idso-Weisz are the proprietors. They visit with Will about the growing of food and their dedication to it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
