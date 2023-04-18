© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Crescent City commemorates the anniversary of the mystery boat arriving from Japan

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT
komome Festival

It's not a big or impressive boat, but it does have an incredible story to tell. The boat is Kamome, and it showed up in Crescent City ten years ago, after drifting across the Pacific following the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in March, 2011.

The people of Crescent City figured out how to get the boat back home, and formed a bond with their counterparts in Rikuzentakata, Japan.

On Friday (April 14th), Crescent City observes the ten-year anniversary with the first Kamome Festival, with trail walks, a documentary screening, music and dance, and more. Tourism marketer Lynette Braillard visits to talk about the celebration and all it represents.

