The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | SOU dance concert features many styles and cultures

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM PDT
Dance, Dance, Dance!

The Oregon Center for the Arts at SOU is highlighting movement and music in its upcoming show, Connections. The show
will feature a myriad of genres: jazz, musical theatre, drag, and more.

Dancer and director Suzanne Seiber taps into the the spirit of dance that crosses boundaries and connects performers, technicians, and the audience. Seiber joins the Exchange to talk about the show and the delight taken in music and dance.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
