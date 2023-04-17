Tue 9:40 | SOU dance concert features many styles and cultures

Dance, Dance, Dance!

The Oregon Center for the Arts at SOU is highlighting movement and music in its upcoming show, Connections. The show

will feature a myriad of genres: jazz, musical theatre, drag, and more.

Dancer and director Suzanne Seiber taps into the the spirit of dance that crosses boundaries and connects performers, technicians, and the audience. Seiber joins the Exchange to talk about the show and the delight taken in music and dance.

