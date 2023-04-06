© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9:40 | Orgone in Oregon and more, in April Rogue Sounds

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
rogue-sounds-episode.png

There's exactly ONE voiced vowel in pronouncing "Oregon." And it's that first O... the last syllable is supposed to sound like "ghin." So it turned us upside down when the leadoff band for this month's edition of Rogue Sounds with Josh Gross turned out to be "Orgone." You can guess how to pronounce THAT name.

The band lights up the stage at Bruno's Cavern in Cave Junction this weekend, just one of several musical events we'll highlight in our monthly visit with Josh. Hear the music in advance, as we explore the Rogue Sounds master list for April.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
