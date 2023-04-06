Fri 9:40 | Orgone in Oregon and more, in April Rogue Sounds

There's exactly ONE voiced vowel in pronouncing "Oregon." And it's that first O... the last syllable is supposed to sound like "ghin." So it turned us upside down when the leadoff band for this month's edition of Rogue Sounds with Josh Gross turned out to be "Orgone." You can guess how to pronounce THAT name.

The band lights up the stage at Bruno's Cavern in Cave Junction this weekend, just one of several musical events we'll highlight in our monthly visit with Josh. Hear the music in advance, as we explore the Rogue Sounds master list for April.