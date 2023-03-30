© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | The Ground Floor: Bringing the ancient drink of mead into the 21st century

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
ground-floor-episode.png

Long before there were wine coolers and sparkling seltzers, there was mead. It's a simple drink, but with many complex potential flavors, and one key ingredient: honey. So bees are involved, but so are people, like the people at Oran Mor Artisan Mead in Roseburg.

We learn about the business and the drink in the latest edition of our business segment, The Ground Floor. Host Cynthia Scherr visits with Lilly Weichberger, CEO and Head Mead Maker.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
