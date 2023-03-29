© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Ranking atmospheric rivers like hurricanes can tell us what to prepare for

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
atmospheric river

We didn't even use the term "atmospheric river" very much until a few years ago. Then the cooler months of the year began delivering the thin but intense streams of water from the sky on a more regular basis.

As we learn more about them, some more terms may come into use, like a rating scale for them, similar to the way hurricane winds are rated from 1 to 5. Such a scale has existed since 2019, also with a 1-to-5 intensity rating. And recent research shows the value in using such a scale, to know what kinds of impacts may be felt in the places where atmospheric rivers make land.

Bin Guan from UCLA and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory led the research team and visits with highlights.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team