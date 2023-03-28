© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Anything, anywhere, once a month: Signals & Noise returns

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT
Signals & Noise.jpg

Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems continued a very public court battle over the truth, and the big Oscars went to a film that nearly defies description. Seems like we can find a few things to talk about in our media overview, Signals & Noise.

Our regulars return, Christopher Lucas of Southern Oregon University and Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein of Cal Poly-Humboldt. We discuss the media happenings of recent weeks, and our panelists give their top three media choices for the month.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team