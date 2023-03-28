Wed 9:40 | Anything, anywhere, once a month: Signals & Noise returns

Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems continued a very public court battle over the truth, and the big Oscars went to a film that nearly defies description. Seems like we can find a few things to talk about in our media overview, Signals & Noise.

Our regulars return, Christopher Lucas of Southern Oregon University and Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein of Cal Poly-Humboldt. We discuss the media happenings of recent weeks, and our panelists give their top three media choices for the month.