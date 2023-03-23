© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Oregon State Parks centennial observed in latest Underground History

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
The birthday celebration is largely over, and now Oregon State Parks focus on century number 2. The system celebrated its centennial in 2022 with a number of special events, and the publication of a book on the history, co-written by historian Marc Carpenter while he was at the University of Oregon.

Chelsea Rose from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology brings Dr. Carpenter in for a chat about the sprawling parks system, in this month's edition of Underground History. Listen for the details of how big the park system has grown in just 100 years, and how it spent a couple of decades--and not long ago--treading water.

