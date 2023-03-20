Tue 9:25 | Housing Week: the array of forces that push seniors into homelessness

If we're lucky, we make enough money at our jobs to have a bit left over for when we're done working. For too many people, it doesn't work out that way; that explains why several sources report that seniors are the fastest-growing age group in the homeless population.

Justice in Aging, formerly the National Senior Citizen Law Center, has a long history fighting for the rights and the money seniors are supposed to get by law and by contract. The organization's work on housing and homelessness focuses on getting more units of affordable housing for seniors to live in.

Housing Advocacy Director Patti Prunhuber and Senior Attorney Jennifer Kye extend our Housing Week coverage with a discussion of the issues facing seniors.

