Tue 9:25 | Housing Week: the array of forces that push seniors into homelessness

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
justice in acrea

If we're lucky, we make enough money at our jobs to have a bit left over for when we're done working. For too many people, it doesn't work out that way; that explains why several sources report that seniors are the fastest-growing age group in the homeless population.

Justice in Aging, formerly the National Senior Citizen Law Center, has a long history fighting for the rights and the money seniors are supposed to get by law and by contract. The organization's work on housing and homelessness focuses on getting more units of affordable housing for seniors to live in.

Housing Advocacy Director Patti Prunhuber and Senior Attorney Jennifer Kye extend our Housing Week coverage with a discussion of the issues facing seniors.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
