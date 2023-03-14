© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Measure 110 supporters work to keep legislators from changing the drug law

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
The approach to drugs and addiction changed in Oregon with the passage of Measure 110. The law removed stiff penalties for drug possession and set up programs for people to get help dealing with their addictions. But there was controversy from the start, and disagreements about how well the law is working.

One major point is the allocation of cannabis tax money that would otherwise have gone to cities, but was diverted to treatment programs. Some cities want the money back, and a bill in the Oregon Legislature would recalculate the formula.

The Health Justice Recovery Alliance brings together pro-Measure 110 groups from across the state, and it is committed to the full implementation of the measure. We visit with Executive Director Tera Hurst and Director of Outreach Ron Williams about the progress so far, and the attempts to change the law already.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
