The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Koffin Kats and more, in the latest Rogue Sounds, with Josh Gross

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
We get a quick lesson in "psychobilly" on this month's edition of Rogue Sounds, with music maker and critic Josh Gross.

If you've heard of rockabilly (think Stray Cats), just turn the volume up to 11. It's a genre played by the band Koffin Kats, playing a gig in Medford on the first full day of Spring (March 21st).

We hear music from this band and others when Josh Gross visits to pick the highlights of music gigs for the month.

The full roster:

