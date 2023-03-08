Thu 9:40 | Say cheese! Oregon Cheese Festival comes to Rogue Valley

You would be correct in assuming there will be an abundance of cheese available for sampling and purchase at the Oregon Cheese Festival coming to the Jackson County Expo this weekend (March 11/12).

But that's really the tip of a very large... uh, cheeseberg. Because the festival also features all kinds of food and beverages, adult and non, and foods that have nothing to do with dairy fat left to ferment.

Katie Bray is Executive Director of the Oregon Cheese Guild, which supports artisanal cheesemaking all over the state. She gives us a taste of the weekend plans.