The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Say cheese! Oregon Cheese Festival comes to Rogue Valley

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
You would be correct in assuming there will be an abundance of cheese available for sampling and purchase at the Oregon Cheese Festival coming to the Jackson County Expo this weekend (March 11/12).

But that's really the tip of a very large... uh, cheeseberg. Because the festival also features all kinds of food and beverages, adult and non, and foods that have nothing to do with dairy fat left to ferment.

Katie Bray is Executive Director of the Oregon Cheese Guild, which supports artisanal cheesemaking all over the state. She gives us a taste of the weekend plans.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
