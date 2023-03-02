© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9:40 | From the valley to the mountain: SOPBS returns with new 'Us As We Are'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 2, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
us as we are

Our region is full of interesting places and people... people frequently doing interesting things.

Keegan Van Hook from Southern Oregon PBS finds them for a monthly TV show called "Us As We Are," covering a wide variety of events and people. And he shares an audio version with the JX on the day before the TV show airs.

This month we hear about a potluck for homeless people at Hawthorne Park in Medford, then check out snow fun on Bavarian Night at Mount Ashland Ski Area.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
