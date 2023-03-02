Fri 9:40 | From the valley to the mountain: SOPBS returns with new 'Us As We Are'

Our region is full of interesting places and people... people frequently doing interesting things.

Keegan Van Hook from Southern Oregon PBS finds them for a monthly TV show called "Us As We Are," covering a wide variety of events and people. And he shares an audio version with the JX on the day before the TV show airs.

This month we hear about a potluck for homeless people at Hawthorne Park in Medford, then check out snow fun on Bavarian Night at Mount Ashland Ski Area.