© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Rick Steves takes us to Italy via the pallette

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
rick steves italy

You're not much on sightseeing, and you're not a history buff, so is there another reason for visiting Italy? Maybe... food? Bingo. And public media's European travel expert, Rick Steves, is out with a new book emphasizing the ingestible delights of the peninsula: Rick Steves' Italy for Food Lovers.

We expected all kinds of meaty, tomato-y items, but our eyes locked upon the picture of Rick holding a cannoli. His book is actually a rebirth and reworking of Italy for the Gourmet Traveler by Fred Plotkin, who is a co-author of the new book.

Rick Steves pays another visit to rave about Italian food and how to best experience it. And where.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team