Thu 9:25 | Rick Steves takes us to Italy via the pallette

You're not much on sightseeing, and you're not a history buff, so is there another reason for visiting Italy? Maybe... food? Bingo. And public media's European travel expert, Rick Steves, is out with a new book emphasizing the ingestible delights of the peninsula: Rick Steves' Italy for Food Lovers.

We expected all kinds of meaty, tomato-y items, but our eyes locked upon the picture of Rick holding a cannoli. His book is actually a rebirth and reworking of Italy for the Gourmet Traveler by Fred Plotkin, who is a co-author of the new book.

Rick Steves pays another visit to rave about Italian food and how to best experience it. And where.

