Wed 9:40 | Tuning up with Ashland's Second Street Musicians
We get frequent reminders of just how many talented people live in the region. Musicians and artists of all kinds abound, in groups large and small. On the smallish end, we find the Second Street Musicians, so named because they meet at Trinity Church in Ashland, which is on Second Street.
Patricia Potter is the leader of this group of string players of many ages. She visits to talk about music and keeping people engaged in playing it, all through life.