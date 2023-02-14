© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Tuning up with Ashland's Second Street Musicians

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
second street musicians

We get frequent reminders of just how many talented people live in the region. Musicians and artists of all kinds abound, in groups large and small. On the smallish end, we find the Second Street Musicians, so named because they meet at Trinity Church in Ashland, which is on Second Street.

Patricia Potter is the leader of this group of string players of many ages. She visits to talk about music and keeping people engaged in playing it, all through life.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team