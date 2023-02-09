Fri 9:40 | Back to the garden with Lynn Kunstman, in Garden for Life

Things are just a bit dormant in the plant world these days. The heart of the growing season is months away for most of us, though a few things--like the garlic you planted last fall--might be sprouting.

Lynn Kunstman from Jackson County Master Gardeners returns with her green-thumb insights in our Garden for Life segment, talking about midwinter issues like perusing seed catalogs (and sprouting garlic).

We can take your questions for FUTURE segments at JX@jeffnet.org... or submit a question about specific plants to the Master Gardener Plant Clinic.

