© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Back to the garden with Lynn Kunstman, in Garden for Life

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
garden-for-life-episode.png

Things are just a bit dormant in the plant world these days. The heart of the growing season is months away for most of us, though a few things--like the garlic you planted last fall--might be sprouting.

Lynn Kunstman from Jackson County Master Gardeners returns with her green-thumb insights in our Garden for Life segment, talking about midwinter issues like perusing seed catalogs (and sprouting garlic).

We can take your questions for FUTURE segments at JX@jeffnet.org... or submit a question about specific plants to the Master Gardener Plant Clinic.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team