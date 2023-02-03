© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | Psychiatrist gives a peek into training for psilocybin therapists

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
Dr. Hannah McLane soundmind

The vote was big, but the steps were slow. Oregon was the first state to legalize a psychedelic drug--psilocybin or "magic mushrooms"--for use in therapy. The vote was in November 2020, but the measure didn't take full effect until the beginning of this year.

That gave regulators and participants time to get set up, and SoundMind, based in Philadelphia, did just that, setting up a training center in Oregon. Psychiatrist Dr. Hannah McLane is the founder and director of SoundMind, supervising the training of therapists.

She gives the backstory on why she got into psychedelic therapy, and why she sees such value in it, in a chat with the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
