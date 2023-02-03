Mon 9 AM | Psychiatrist gives a peek into training for psilocybin therapists

The vote was big, but the steps were slow. Oregon was the first state to legalize a psychedelic drug--psilocybin or "magic mushrooms"--for use in therapy. The vote was in November 2020, but the measure didn't take full effect until the beginning of this year.

That gave regulators and participants time to get set up, and SoundMind, based in Philadelphia, did just that, setting up a training center in Oregon. Psychiatrist Dr. Hannah McLane is the founder and director of SoundMind, supervising the training of therapists.

She gives the backstory on why she got into psychedelic therapy, and why she sees such value in it, in a chat with the JX.