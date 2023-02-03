Mon 9:25 | Big news stories that didn't make the news last year rounded up

Not only does the fossil-fuel industry get huge subsidies from governments around the world, but more than 100 members of Congress have investments in the industry.

Not ringing a bell? That's the point of State of the Free Press 2023, the annual survey Project Censored takes of big news stories that did not (mostly) get reported by big news organizations. They're not censored per se, because it's not like the government ordered them to be blanked out, but they got bypassed for one reason or another.

Andy Lee Roth is the Associate Director of Project Censored and the co-editor of the collection; he takes us on an extended tour of the left-out stories of the last year, and why they got left out--and by whom.

