The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Big news stories that didn't make the news last year rounded up

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
project censored

Not only does the fossil-fuel industry get huge subsidies from governments around the world, but more than 100 members of Congress have investments in the industry.

Not ringing a bell? That's the point of State of the Free Press 2023, the annual survey Project Censored takes of big news stories that did not (mostly) get reported by big news organizations. They're not censored per se, because it's not like the government ordered them to be blanked out, but they got bypassed for one reason or another.

Andy Lee Roth is the Associate Director of Project Censored and the co-editor of the collection; he takes us on an extended tour of the left-out stories of the last year, and why they got left out--and by whom.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
