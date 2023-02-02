Fri 9 AM | Time travel made easy launches 'Us As We Are'

Break out the swords and shields, it's time for a little polite jousting.

We go back in time for our newest segment; SOPBS is collaborating with the Jefferson Exchange with its program, Us As We Are to share its coverage and interviews from local events in Southern Oregon.

In this episode, host Keegan Van Hook visits with the Society for Creative Anachronism. It’s an international organization where members dress in period clothing and recreate the pre-17th century European world.

