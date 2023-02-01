Thu 9 AM | SAIF makes video series about 'Oregon Odd Jobs'

For the vast majority of workers in Oregon, workers' compensation insurance is provided by SAIF Corporation. It no longer uses the name State Accident Insurance Fund, but that's where the name came from.

Some jobs are a bit more accident-prone than others, and SAIF produced a series of videos released in January called Oregon Odd Jobs. The YouTube videos feature host Corey Jenkins getting something like on-the-job training in skills like glassblowing, chainsaw carving, and unpacking cow guts.

We're not kidding about that last one. We get an overview of the series and the reasons for it in a chat with SAIF.

