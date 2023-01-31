Wed 9 AM | The thinking behind the Right to Rest Act

If you had no home to go to, how would you spend your time? There's no particular place to call your own, and many communities have laws on the books to prevent people from hanging around, eating, or sleeping in places open to the public.

The Western Regional Advocacy Project, which works on behalf of homeless people, proposes the Right to Rest Act. The act spells out some basic rights for people living without the benefit of regular housing. Paul Boden and Jade Arellano of WRAP flesh out the details of the proposed law.

