The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | The thinking behind the Right to Rest Act

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST
wraphome

If you had no home to go to, how would you spend your time? There's no particular place to call your own, and many communities have laws on the books to prevent people from hanging around, eating, or sleeping in places open to the public.

The Western Regional Advocacy Project, which works on behalf of homeless people, proposes the Right to Rest Act. The act spells out some basic rights for people living without the benefit of regular housing. Paul Boden and Jade Arellano of WRAP flesh out the details of the proposed law.

