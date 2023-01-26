© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9:25 AM | Underground History meets Oregon's first physical anthropologist

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
There's no shortage of anthropologists and archaeologists in Oregon, but the state Legislative Commission on Indian Services never employed its own. Which seems like an oversight, given how much of Oregon's past is about Native Americans.

In this month's Underground History, Southern Oregon University Anthropologist and host Chelsea Rose speaks with Elisa Bullion, the newly appointed physical anthropologist for the LCIS. Dr. Bullion will talk about what her job involves and why it's important to have an anthropologist dedicated to serve the state.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
