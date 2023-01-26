Fri 9:25 AM | Underground History meets Oregon's first physical anthropologist

There's no shortage of anthropologists and archaeologists in Oregon, but the state Legislative Commission on Indian Services never employed its own. Which seems like an oversight, given how much of Oregon's past is about Native Americans.

In this month's Underground History, Southern Oregon University Anthropologist and host Chelsea Rose speaks with Elisa Bullion, the newly appointed physical anthropologist for the LCIS. Dr. Bullion will talk about what her job involves and why it's important to have an anthropologist dedicated to serve the state.

