Mon 9 AM | News deserts and CSPAN cameras, on this month's Signals & Noise

It wasn't THAT long ago that both Medford and Ashland had daily newspapers, delivered physically and available online. The Daily Tidings and Mail Tribune ended up owned by the same people, and those people got out of the business, with the Mail Tribune ceasing all operations with the January 13th issue online.

There should be little doubt about the first topic on this month's edition of Signals & Noise, our media overview. Our regulars return, Christopher Lucas of Southern Oregon University and Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein of Cal Poly-Humboldt.

We discuss the news business and the use of the CSPAN cameras in the U.S. House, and our panelists give their top three media choices for the month.

The Pick Three Lists for January:

