jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | News deserts and CSPAN cameras, on this month's Signals & Noise

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
signals and noise.jpg

It wasn't THAT long ago that both Medford and Ashland had daily newspapers, delivered physically and available online. The Daily Tidings and Mail Tribune ended up owned by the same people, and those people got out of the business, with the Mail Tribune ceasing all operations with the January 13th issue online.

There should be little doubt about the first topic on this month's edition of Signals & Noise, our media overview. Our regulars return, Christopher Lucas of Southern Oregon University and Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein of Cal Poly-Humboldt.

We discuss the news business and the use of the CSPAN cameras in the U.S. House, and our panelists give their top three media choices for the month.

The Pick Three Lists for January:

JESSIE

CHRIS

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
