© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | What it might take to keep local news operations alive in small cities

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM PST
paperboy

Times are hard in the journalism business, at least in the old-line way of doing things.

Exhibit number one: the Mail Tribune of Medford going all-virtual, with no printed edition. That was in October, long after the MT shuttered the co-owned Daily Tidings of Ashland.

Papers keep laying off staff or closing completely. How to move ahead? That was a central question at an Independent News Sustainability Summit this fall, attended by former Daily Tidings and current Ashland.news editor Bert Etling. He pays a visit to talk about keeping community news operations viable.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team