Wed 8:30 | What it might take to keep local news operations alive in small cities

Times are hard in the journalism business, at least in the old-line way of doing things.

Exhibit number one: the Mail Tribune of Medford going all-virtual, with no printed edition. That was in October, long after the MT shuttered the co-owned Daily Tidings of Ashland.

Papers keep laying off staff or closing completely. How to move ahead? That was a central question at an Independent News Sustainability Summit this fall, attended by former Daily Tidings and current Ashland.news editor Bert Etling. He pays a visit to talk about keeping community news operations viable.