The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | She shoots, she scores: the first U.S. Olympic women's basketball team

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 13, 2022 at 10:34 AM PST
inaugural Ballers

Women's sports may be big business and big news now--witness the attention to Brittney Griner's arrest and release--but it wasn't always so. But it wasn't until the early 1970s that U.S. colleges were required to offer sports program to women comparable to those of men.

The 1976 Summer Olympic Games were the first to feature a women's basketball tournament, and the first American women's national team. Andrew Maraniss, who writes books about sports and societal context, takes up the story of that team in his book Inaugural Ballers: The True Story of the First US Women's Olympic Basketball Team.

It's a book for younger readers that lays out the changing opportunities for women in sports then and since. The author joins us for an overview.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
