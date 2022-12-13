© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Early-season snow gives a boost to ski areas

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM PST
Mt Shasta ski park

Mount Shasta Ski Park had already announced plans to open, and did so (December 10th) while another two feet of snow were falling from the sky. Mount Ashland Ski Area reported 18 inches of snow during the week it opened (also December 10th), so ski season is ON in the region.

Snowpack has been generally poor in recent years, but the ski areas have mananged to put on respectable seasons despite drought and COVID.

We check in with Grace Hornbeak, Marketing Director at Mount Shasta Ski Park.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
