Wed 8 AM | Early-season snow gives a boost to ski areas

Mount Shasta Ski Park had already announced plans to open, and did so (December 10th) while another two feet of snow were falling from the sky. Mount Ashland Ski Area reported 18 inches of snow during the week it opened (also December 10th), so ski season is ON in the region.

Snowpack has been generally poor in recent years, but the ski areas have mananged to put on respectable seasons despite drought and COVID.

We check in with Grace Hornbeak, Marketing Director at Mount Shasta Ski Park.