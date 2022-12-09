© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 8 AM | California homeless housing spending includes youth housing for Wiyot in Humboldt

Published December 9, 2022 at 9:51 AM PST
California's efforts to get homeless people off the streets are aimed in a number of different directions. The state recently announced a $47 Million package of funding going to tribes around the state, to help house indigenous people.

The package includes $14 Million for the Wiyot Tribe, to open the Jaroujiji Youth Housing Project in Eureka.

David Cobb with the tribe describes the project, meant to get several dozen young people into safe housing.

