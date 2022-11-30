© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Sleigh bells ring, but we're listening to Rogue Sounds for December

Published November 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM PST
rogue sounds

It's only the beginning of December, but there's a good chance you've heard the melody to "Jingle Bells" a few times already.

You get a break from the December standards in our monthly perusal of the local music scene. We feature a handful of contemporary musical acts in our monthly roundup, Rogue Sounds.

Josh Gross, music player and creator, is our guide, compiling the list of musical events, with an eye to variety. Listen in while we hear from a sampling of acts visiting now through the start of the new year.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
