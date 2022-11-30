Thu 9:40 | Sleigh bells ring, but we're listening to Rogue Sounds for December

It's only the beginning of December, but there's a good chance you've heard the melody to "Jingle Bells" a few times already.

You get a break from the December standards in our monthly perusal of the local music scene. We feature a handful of contemporary musical acts in our monthly roundup, Rogue Sounds.

Josh Gross, music player and creator, is our guide, compiling the list of musical events, with an eye to variety. Listen in while we hear from a sampling of acts visiting now through the start of the new year.