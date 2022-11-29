© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Doctor to Doctor explores 'male menopause'

Published November 29, 2022
For many women, the signs of menopause--the end of fertility--are unmistakable. One hot flash caused by fluctuating hormones is memorable, and there's usually way more than one.

Men reach the end of their fertility, too, with a number of signs, but no hot flashes. The male experience is the subject of our latest Doctor to Doctor segment, hosted by Rogue Valley physician Dr. Robin Miller.

Robin chats once again with Angie Meeker, a pharmacy doctor (PharmD) who runs Wellness Pharmacy in Medford, a compounding pharmacy. Together they discuss remedies for 'male menopause,' and some issues that still await solutions.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextDoctor to Doctor
