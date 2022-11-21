© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Non-native stink bugs lay some stank on Oregon crops

Published November 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM PST
brown marmorated stink bug

It's bad enough they're called "stink bugs." But it's even worse that they have a well-developed taste for Oregon crops, and few natural predators.

Oregon State University recently pointed out that the population of brown marmorated stink bugs exploded this year, possible due to the long, wet spring. Now the insects pose risks to some of the crops that bring in the bucks for Oregon farms and orchards.

Nik Wiman is an Associate Professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences at OSU.

He checks in with details on the BMSBs and how their destruction might be stopped, or at least slowed.

