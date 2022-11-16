© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Underground History digs into shocking Oregon murder... in 1895

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
Pioneering Death: The Violence of Boyhood in Turn-of-the-Century Oregon Peter Boag

There has been a lot of discussion about crime during the just-completed election cycle. The power of crime to shock has been diminished by the prevalence of it in the modern world.

So think how shocking it was in 1895 when a young man in Brownsville, Oregon shot and killed his parents and a neighbor. That is the story Peter Boag tells in his book Pioneering Death: The Violence of Boyhood in Turn-of-the-Century Oregon.

We visit with the author in this month's edition of Underground History, produced by Chelsea Rose at the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA).

Listen as we explore the crime and the context: a pioneer family and the adjustment to the closing of the frontier and a changing world.

