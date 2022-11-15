Wed 8 AM | Scientists say farmed fish can't replace fish caught in the wild

If you eat seafood, you probably see the little stickers on the packages indicating if the fish came from a "farm" or not.

There has been a big growth in aquaculture, the growing of fish in controlled environments--not in the wild. And there are people in the industry who hail aquaculture as a solution for declining numbers of fish in the wild.

But a pair of researchers from the University of British Columbia say the growth curve in aquaculture is flattening, and will not be able to keep up with the lost of wild stocks... meaning a potential shortage of seafood.

Dr. Rashid Sumaila, the lead author, and UBC's Dr. Muhammed Oyinlala, part of a big team of researchers, join us with details.

