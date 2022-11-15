© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Scientists say farmed fish can't replace fish caught in the wild

Published November 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
aquaculture

If you eat seafood, you probably see the little stickers on the packages indicating if the fish came from a "farm" or not.

There has been a big growth in aquaculture, the growing of fish in controlled environments--not in the wild. And there are people in the industry who hail aquaculture as a solution for declining numbers of fish in the wild.

But a pair of researchers from the University of British Columbia say the growth curve in aquaculture is flattening, and will not be able to keep up with the lost of wild stocks... meaning a potential shortage of seafood.

Dr. Rashid Sumaila, the lead author, and UBC's Dr. Muhammed Oyinlala, part of a big team of researchers, join us with details.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
