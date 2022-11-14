© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Old-school wisdom on apologies for a new-school generation

Published November 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg apologies

It's just three syllables: "I am sorry." But it must hurt to say it and mean it, because a lot of us are really bad at it.

Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg writes about how important it is to repent for what we've done to damage other people in the book On Repentance And Repair: Making Amends in an Unapologetic World.

She draws much of her inspiration from the medieval philosopher Maimonides. He may have lived a long time ago, but his thinking is still fresh on the subject today.

Rabbi Ruttenberg unpacks the thinking and how she carries it to our time in her book.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
