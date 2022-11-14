Tue 9 AM | Old-school wisdom on apologies for a new-school generation

It's just three syllables: "I am sorry." But it must hurt to say it and mean it, because a lot of us are really bad at it.

Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg writes about how important it is to repent for what we've done to damage other people in the book On Repentance And Repair: Making Amends in an Unapologetic World.

She draws much of her inspiration from the medieval philosopher Maimonides. He may have lived a long time ago, but his thinking is still fresh on the subject today.

Rabbi Ruttenberg unpacks the thinking and how she carries it to our time in her book.

