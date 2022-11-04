Mon 8:30 | Winter shows up suddenly, and The Squeaky Wheel answers car questions

It was just a few weeks ago we were talking about the record-breaking heat of October. Then November arrived, and all of a sudden, we were talking about driving in snow again. That presents a different set of challenges for drivers and their vehicles.

We reach out once a month and share stories and questions about things that go wrong with our favorite cars and trucks. Talk about what ails your ride, in our regular monthly visit with Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive.

In the segment, The Squeaky Wheel, we discuss vehicle care and repair, and invite calls and emails from the public about automotive oddities (and success stories).

Join in with your question or story. 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

