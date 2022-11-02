© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | After the dead go home: Rogue Sounds for November

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT
Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos are behind us, and now come the shortest and darkest days of the year. So let's dispel the darkness and quiet with some musical performances.

We feature a handful of contemporary musical acts in our monthly roundup, Rogue Sounds. Josh Gross, music player and creator, is our guide, compiling the list of musical events, with an eye to variety.

Listen in while we hear from a sampling of acts visiting in the rest of November.

