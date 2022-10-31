Tue 8 AM | Therapist talks about handling senses that work overtime

Just getting through daily life involves not noticing many things going on around you. You just can't notice every sight, every sound in the vicinity.

But some people are more prone to be aware of little things that the rest of us screen out; the term is Sensory Perception Sensitivity (SPS). And while the extra sensitivity can be distracting and upsetting, it can also lead to some intense euphoric experiences.

Dr. Alane Freund is a therapist practicing in the Bay Area who works with people with SPS. We talk about the traits and the treatment.