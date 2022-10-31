© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Therapist talks about handling senses that work overtime

October 31, 2022
sensory perception sensitivity

Just getting through daily life involves not noticing many things going on around you. You just can't notice every sight, every sound in the vicinity.

But some people are more prone to be aware of little things that the rest of us screen out; the term is Sensory Perception Sensitivity (SPS). And while the extra sensitivity can be distracting and upsetting, it can also lead to some intense euphoric experiences.

Dr. Alane Freund is a therapist practicing in the Bay Area who works with people with SPS. We talk about the traits and the treatment.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
