The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Judy Collins talks about great work in the second half of life

Published October 25, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Judy Collins

It's one thing to say, "life begins at 40 (or some other age)," and it's another to demonstrate it.

Singer Judy Collins, who turned 83 this year, has turned out an impressive body of work in the second half of her life. Her model is inspiration for a recurring segment on the Exchange, My Better Half, hosted by JPR's Vanessa Finney.

Not long after Judy Collins played to a big audience at the Britt Festival in Jacksonville, Judy sat down with Vanessa to talk about life and music and living well, well beyond the so-called, prime of life.

